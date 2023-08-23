scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Chandrayaan-3 cost less than 'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer' – and even 'Adipurush'

India's lunar blockbuster, Chandrayaan-3, which cost the nation Rs 615 crore, is cheaper than Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' and Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

By Agency News Desk
Chandrayaan-3 cost less than 'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer' - and even 'Adipurush'
Chandrayaan 3

India’s lunar blockbuster, Chandrayaan-3, which cost the nation Rs 615 crore, is cheaper than the dud film, ‘Adipurush’ (budget: Rs 700 crore), and if the amount is converted to US dollars ($75 million), it is cheaper than the two Hollywood movies ruling the global box office today — Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ ($145 million) and Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ ($100 million).

In fact, Nolan’s 2013 space movie, ‘Interstellar’, which is set in the future and features an Indian solar-powered drone, among other spectacular machines, cost $165 million to produce. Note that the budget is not inflation-adjusted.

While on the subject of space travel-inspired film, it may be worth remembering that Ridley Scott’s Matt Damon-starrer ‘The Martian’ (2015) was produced for $106 million.

Chandrayaan-3 is also cheaper than the average listed price of any of the Boeing aircraft, which Air India has recently placed an order for: 737 MAX ($128.25 million each), 787-9 ($292.50 million) and 777.9 ($442.20 million).

Air-India has ordered 220 of these aircraft, and if we check out the prices of the 250 Airbus planes it has sealed the deal for, then also Chandrayaan-3 is cheaper.

An Airbus 320neo is priced at $110.60 million each; Chandrayaan-3 also cost less than an Airbus 321neo ($129.50 million), and is less than a quarter of the price of an A350-1000 ($366.50 million) and A350-900 ($317.40 million).

And if likes were to be compared, then ISRO’s ground-breaking mission to the dark side of the Moon, the lunar South Pole, cost way less than Russia’s failed Luna 25 (estimated at $200 million or more than Rs 1,600 crore) and of course China’s first Chang’e probe (1.4 billion yuan or $219 million).

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Shaitaan' director Bejoy Nambiar set to bring his new series on OTT
Next article
Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa holds Magnus Carlsen to another draw to take final to tiebreaks (Ld)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa holds Magnus Carlsen to another draw to take final to tiebreaks (Ld)

News

'Shaitaan' director Bejoy Nambiar set to bring his new series on OTT

News

Justin Bieber not spoken to his manager Scooter Braun for months

News

Vivek Oberoi: Have seen great heights of success and failures

News

Cardi B to sue troll who accused Offset of cheating on her

News

Matthew McConaughey's wife talks about difficulties she faced from her mother-in-law

Sports

Toss for third T20I between India and Ireland delayed due to rain at Malahide

Sports

ISSF World Championship: Amanpreet stars as India pick up gold and bronze in Baku

Technology

Twitterati hails ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 lands successfully on the moon

Technology

Men behind India's Chandrayaan-3 mission

Technology

Know the companies which worked with ISRO for Chandrayaan-3 mission

Technology

Space industry, academicians hail India’s historic moon landing

Sports

Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa holds Magnus Carlsen to another draw to take final to tiebreaks

Sports

World Athletics Championship: Jeswin Aldrin qualifies for long jump final, Sreeshankar fails

Technology

India Lands on the Moon!

Health & Lifestyle

Adult education can help middle-aged people lower dementia risk

News

Marathi actor Siddharth Chandekar gets his mother married again

News

Shresth Kumar joins the cast of 'Agnisakshi…Ek Samjhauta'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US