‘Cheers to traditions, loved ones’: Ajay Devgn gives glimpse of ‘gems’ Kajol, Nysa & Yug

Ajay Devgn on Sunday dropped a pictorial recap of the year 2023, and shared the glimpses of his 'gems', giving a sneak peek into his family vacations

Ajay Devgn with his family _ pic courtesy news agency

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Sunday dropped a pictorial recap of the year 2023, and shared the glimpses of his ‘gems’, giving a sneak peek into his family vacations with wife Kajol, and his kids daughter Nysa and son Yug.

The ‘Dilwale’ actor took to Instagram, and shared a string of photos, which featured the Devgn family enjoying their vacations.

Nysa is looking beautiful in a polka dot black dress.

The post was captioned as: “Digging through the gallery and found these gems.. Cheers to traditions, loved ones, and the warmth that always fills our hearts during the holidays!! Wishing you all the same magic this new year.”

Ajay and Kajol got married in a traditional Maharashtrian Hindu ceremony in February 1999.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he has ‘Singham Again’, ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’, ‘Shaitaan’ and ‘Maidaan’.

