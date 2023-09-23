scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Chunky Pandey says he went against odds to become an actor as his parents were doctors

Chunky Pandey has shared that to become an actor he swam against the tides of societal norms of securing a conventional job.

By Agency News Desk
Chunky Pandey says he went against odds to become an actor as his parents were doctors
Chunky Pandey says he went against odds to become an actor as his parents were doctors _ pic courtesy instagram

Actor Chunky Pandey has shared that to become an actor he swam against the tides of societal norms of securing a conventional job. The actor revealed on ‘India’s Got Talent’ season 10 that both his parents were doctors and they wanted him to pursue medical science.

This weekend, the contestants up the ante of entertainment in the Reunion Special with 1990’s superstars Chunky Pandey, Deepak Tijori, Ayesha Jhulka and Rahul Roy, whilst impressing the judges – Badshah and Kirron Kher with their performances.

Chandigarh’s dance group, N-House Crew impresses the judges with their performance to the peppy dance number, ‘Zingaat’. Judge Badshah lauds the group, saying, “This is one of the most creative acrobatic performances I have ever seen. Everyone tries acrobats and somersaults, but I haven’t seen anyone performing like the N-house Crew have done today. N House crew, this is your best performance.”

Adding to the compliment, actor Chunky Pandey shares: “This was an out of the world performance. The whole act was something else altogether. I heard you guys were doing different jobs, but thank God you left all those behind, otherwise we wouldn’t have got a chance to witness such a talented group. Pursue your ambition, I have also done many things before getting into the film industry.”

He added: “I have done multiple jobs but when I got my calling, and a chance to be in a film, I jumped on it. My parents wanted me to be a doctor; both my parents were doctors, but I went against all odds and became an actor. I just feel that you are not only India’s, but you will become this world’s best dancers.”

The actor also expresses his wish to dance with the group on the song ‘Zingaat’ during the course of the episode.

‘India’s Got Talent’ airs Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Teen-focused neo-banking platform Akudo to shut down operations
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US