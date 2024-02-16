HomeBollywoodNews

College friends lock horns during a fest in 'Dange' trailer

The trailer of the upcoming film ‘Dange’ was unveiled on Friday. The film stars Harshvardhan Rane, Nikita Dutta, Ehan Bhatt, Sanchana Natarajan and Kalidas Jayram. The trailer of the film was launched by Bollywood star John Abraham, and it promises an intense cinematic experience as it delves into the intricacies of human nature, highlighting the turmoil and ruggedness within the characters portrayed.

The film has been directed by Bejoy Nambiar, who is known for ‘Shaitan’ and ‘Taish’. In the Hindi version, Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhatt take on lead roles, with Nikita Dutta and TJ Bhanu playing pivotal characters.

The Tamil version of the film is titled ‘Por’, and it stars Arjun Das, Kalidas Jayram, Tj Bhanu, and Sanchana Natarajan. The film’s half-and-half poster showcases a rivalry between two friends which takes centre stage during a cultural college festival.

Director Bejoy Nambiar expressed his gratitude for the enthusiastic response, “Creating ‘Dange’ has been a labour of love. I’m thrilled to share this unique narrative with the audience, and the trailer is just a glimpse into the world we’ve crafted.”

Presented by T-Series & Roox Media, produced by T-Series Films & Getaway Pictures, Bejoy Nambiar, Prabhu Antony and Madhu Alexander, the film is slated to release on March 1, 2024.

