Companies with Parsi owners to organise screening of 'Sam Bahadur'

The companies with Parsi owners and promoters will be organising a special screening of the Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur', for their employees to honour India's Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's legacy.

By Agency News Desk
Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar’s highly anticipated film ‘Sam Bahadur’ narrates the remarkable journey of Sam Manekshaw. The movie captures the essence of Sam Bahadur’s legacy and how it continues to influence many.

As Sam Manekshaw belonged to the Parsi community, in a heartfelt tribute – major companies with Parsi leadership, including Tata Group, Poonawallas Group of Industries, Godrej Group, and Shapoorji Pallonji Group, will be organising the screening of the film.

‘Sam Bahadur’ also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Neeraj Kabi.

The movie is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw who was the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to become Field Marshal.

It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, under the banner of RSVP Movies. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 1 where it will clash with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’.

Agency News Desk
