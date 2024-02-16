HomeBollywoodNews

‘Crakk’ director Aditya Datt ‘hand-picked’ 8 international athletes

Vidyut Jammwal has international athletes, who will be competing with the action star in the film, and its director Aditya Datt has shared that he picked the “super eight”.

Vidyut Jammwal’s upcoming sports actioner ‘Crakk – Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa’ has international athletes, who will be competing with the action star in the film, and its director Aditya Datt has shared that he picked the “super eight”.

Datt shared reveals: “After scouring over 200 athletes worldwide, we hand-picked what I call ‘The super eight’. There are 24 others who play integral roles in the film, each showcasing prowess in multiple sports.”

The eight athletes include South Africa’s Alfonso Orosco, an expert in slacklining, American freerunner Kacper Lipski, China’s Liana Hu, who was chosen for her command over martial arts, and Russia’s Katarzyna, who is a trained Parkour artist, Tomasz Przybylik, Martin Espanola, Milsoz Jarmolowicz and Lukasz Nowak complete the octet.

In Crakk, the athletes, along with Jammwal, are seen participating in a series of deadly sports—from rock climbing to downhill mountain biking, from obstacle race to freestyle skiing. With the cast’s safety being Datt’s primary concern, he made them undergo extensive training so that they gain expertise in different sports before he called for action.

“Vidyut and the eight athletes spent over 30 days in Poland prior to filming, honing their skills and perfecting the stunts. It was during this time that trust was built, and skills were shared,” said the director.

Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson also star in the action entertainer.

‘Crakk – Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa!’ is produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Action Hero Films and is directed and written by Aditya Datt. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on February 23, 2024.

