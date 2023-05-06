scorecardresearch
Dalip Tahhil: Spent months researching Zulfiqar Bhutto's life, mannerisms, speech patterns

Actor Dalip Tahhil will be seen essaying the role of Zulfiqar Bhutto, a prominent Pakistani Sindhi politician in the upcoming film 'IB 71'. He said he spent months on his life, mannerisms, speech patterns to nail his character.

By Agency News Desk
Tahhil’s casting has also brought to the fore the cultural and historical ties that bind the Sindhi communities on either side of the India-Pakistan border. Tahhil had with himself the opportunity to play such an important character and showcase the cultural similarities between the two countries.

When we asked Tahhil to play the role of Zulfiqar Bhutto in ‘IB71’, he said, “Playing the role of Zulfiqar Bhutto was a challenge that I couldn’t resist. I needed to bring a sense of authenticity and nuance to the character.”

“I spent months researching Bhutto’s life, his mannerisms, and his speech patterns. I hope that my portrayal of the character does justice to his legacy and brings to the fore the cultural similarities that exist between our two countries.”

‘IB 71’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment. The Action Hero Films production stars Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher and Vishal Jethwa in pivotal roles and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Action Hero Films and Reliance Entertainment.

Produced by Vidyut Jammwal & Abbas Sayyed, co-produced by Aditya Shastri, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana. The film is directed by national award winner Sankalp Reddy with the story by Aditya Shastri and the screenplay by Storyhouse Films LLP. The film is slated for a theatrical release on May 12.

