Debutant Prem, Adah Sharma, Vaibhav Tatwawadi flag off I-Day bike rally in Mumbai

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Actors Prem, Adah Sharma and Vaibhav Tatwawadi, who are currently seen in Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s action-thriller series ‘Commando’, celebrated Independence Day in style, by flagging off a bike rally, here.

With over 250 bikers, Prem, Adah and Vaibhav were super enthusiastic and enjoyed the spirit of patriotism on this celebrated day.

Talking about this Prem, who plays the lead in the series ‘Commando’ said: “I am super elated to have been an integral part of this bike rally on Independence Day. Just like my character Commando Virat, I thoroughly enjoyed basking in the spirit of brotherhood and patriotism.”

Adah said: “Kicking off this bike rally was a fun experience and to witness a group of over 200 plus passionate bikers felt incredible. Just like Bhavna Reddy and Commando Virat’s camaraderie in the series, I enjoyed being a part of the hustle and unity among the biker community here, on Independence day.”

Vaibhav said that playing the role of a Commando has been an honour.

“The spirit of patriotism in my character, Commando Kshitij, was soaring high till the very end and being here today makes me nostalgic. Flagging off this bike rally with Prem and Adah was a fun-filled experience,” he added.

The ‘Commando’ franchise started in 2013 with ‘Commando: A One Man Army’ which starred Vidyut Jammwal in the titular role. Over the years, the franchise has become a favourite of the enthusiasts of the action genre.

The series is touted to bring forth the tale of valour, patriotism, high-octane action and the journey of the titular character. Torn between a nefarious plan and a bio-war, Commando Prem devises an extraction mission to protect his nation and his brother Commando. Will he be able to succeed?

The action-thriller also stars Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Amit Sial, Mukesh Chhabra and Ishteyak Khan in pivotal roles.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd and directed and created by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the series is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Agency News Desk
