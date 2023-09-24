Deepak Tijori recalls ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ winning moment, thought he would be 'hated' but was surprised

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actor Deepak Tijori reminisced about the days he spent shooting the coming-of-age sports film ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ and said how the film has enjoyed great fandom since its 31 years of release.

The 1992 movie ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ is directed and co-written by Mansoor Khan. The film stars Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bedi, Mamik Singh and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, whilst Aamir’s brother Faisal Khan makes a special appearance.

Deepak plays the character of Shekhar Malhotra in the movie.

This weekend, the talent reality show, ‘India’s Got Talent’ will be a ‘Reunion Special’ episode, that will see 90’s superstars – Chunky Pandey, Rahul Roy, Deepak Tijori, and Ayesha Jhulka grace the show with their presence.

Known for their extraordinary feats of agility and strength, the Abujhmad Malkhamb Group from Chhattisgarh will impress one and all with a jaw-dropping act on ‘Yaha Ke Hum Sikandar”.

Not only will this act garner many accolades, but it will also make the cast of ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ nostalgic.

Impressed by their performance, Deepak thanked the group for taking him back in time, saying: “I have been to your city, and I know the struggles and conditions there; so, hats off for your hard work and talent.”

“It has been 30-31 years since the release of this movie and, since it enjoyed great fandom, we have seen many versions of this song. But after 31 years, I can say one thing – I haven’t seen a better version than that of your performance,” he said.

Deepak said: “Your choreography was outstanding and your hard work is truly commendable. I’m thankful to Mansoor for giving me the chance to be a part of the movie, and I am so happy that I got a chance to witness this. Thank you so much.”

Sharing a funny anecdote related to the movie, Deepak said: “When we completed the film, it was expected that the audience would hate me. But when we went to Delhi for promotion, a surprising thing that we saw in the movie theatre was when Shekhar Malhotra was winning the race in the movie, the public was cheering for him.”

“It was a totally opposite reaction; Aamir and I were looking at each other and saying that this had gone upside down,” he added.

Amidst all the praise, one moment that will leave everybody emotional will be the reunion of the Abujhmad group’s little member, Suresh, and his parents after two years, when they had left him at the Abujhmad Sports and Malkham Academy.

Making this moment even more special, judges Badshah and Kirron Kher will express their wish to fund the ‘Abujhmad Sports and Malkhamb Academy for a year’, being the wind beneath their wings to pursue their talent.

India’s Got Talent airs on Sony.

–IANS

sp/kvd