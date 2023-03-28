scorecardresearch
Did Deepika Padukone not notice Jason Derulo as she walks past at airport

By News Bureau
Did Deepika Padukone not notice Jason Derulo as she walks past at airport
Deepika Padukone _ pic courtesy instagram

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was photographed at the Mumbai airport and it showed her walking past ‘Swalla’ and ‘Wiggle’ hitmaker Jason Derulo. A video shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani, shows Deepika coming out of her car in an oversized camouflage coat, she’s then seen walking and even smiling at the camera.

However, she does not notice Derulo, who is seen standing right behind her at the airport entry. He also seems to have not noticed her while he stood facing the entry gate.

The American singer was seen standing at the entry gate in an all-black look but with his back to Deepika. The latter seems to have then walked past him as she headed for her flight but not before she paused for a moment to smile for the paparazzi.

On the work front, Deepika is currently working on Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. She also has ‘Project K’ with Prabhas.

Pic. Sourcedeepikapadukone
Entertainment Today

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

