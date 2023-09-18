Dharmendra shares throwback pic with Pran, says he asked ‘some naughty questions’

Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra has shared a throwback photograph with late iconic star Pran and shared that he asked him “some naughty questions.” Pran and Dharmendra have worked together in some iconic films such as ‘Dharam Veer’, ‘Jugnu’ and ‘Pyar Hi Pyar’.

Dharmendra, who is currently in the US with his actor-son Sunny Deol, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, where he shared the picture. In the image, Dharmendra is seen chatting with Pran, who passed away in 2013 aged 93.

The actor captioned the image: “Some naughty question to ailing Pran Sahab ….. industry’s most loving person.”

Pran, who made his acting debut in 1940, was known as one of the greatest villain ever in the history of Indian cinema and character actor in Hindi cinema from the 1940s to the 1990s. He played hero roles from 1940 to 1947, negative characters from 1942 to 1991, and played supporting and character roles from 1967 to 2007. The late 1940s, 1950s, 1960s and early 1970s were the peak periods of Pran’s stint as a hostile character actor, especially 1950s and 1960s.

Pran died on July 12, 2013 at the age of 93 after suffering from a prolonged illness in Mumbai.

On the work front, Dharmendra was recently seen in filmmaker Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. He will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Dunki’.