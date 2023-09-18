scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Dharmendra shares throwback pic with Pran, says he asked ‘some naughty questions’

By Agency News Desk
Dharmendra shares throwback pic with Pran, says he asked ‘some naughty questions’
Dharmendra | Pran

Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra has shared a throwback photograph with late iconic star Pran and shared that he asked him “some naughty questions.” Pran and Dharmendra have worked together in some iconic films such as ‘Dharam Veer’, ‘Jugnu’ and ‘Pyar Hi Pyar’.

Dharmendra, who is currently in the US with his actor-son Sunny Deol, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, where he shared the picture. In the image, Dharmendra is seen chatting with Pran, who passed away in 2013 aged 93.

The actor captioned the image: “Some naughty question to ailing Pran Sahab ….. industry’s most loving person.”

Pran, who made his acting debut in 1940, was known as one of the greatest villain ever in the history of Indian cinema and character actor in Hindi cinema from the 1940s to the 1990s. He played hero roles from 1940 to 1947, negative characters from 1942 to 1991, and played supporting and character roles from 1967 to 2007. The late 1940s, 1950s, 1960s and early 1970s were the peak periods of Pran’s stint as a hostile character actor, especially 1950s and 1960s.

Pran died on July 12, 2013 at the age of 93 after suffering from a prolonged illness in Mumbai.

On the work front, Dharmendra was recently seen in filmmaker Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. He will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Dunki’.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Karanvir Bohra gets emotional as Mumbai's old double-decker buses go out of service
Next article
Sheezan Khan on ‘KKK 13’: ‘It has been a learning curve for me’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US