scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Dhruv Tara': Dhruv will be torn between trust and the truth

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) The upcoming episodes of the television show ‘Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare’, will see the titular character of Dhruv being torn between trusting Samrat’s words and seeking the truth.

The storyline of the show will take a turn as Senapati Samrat (Vineet Chaudhary) will manipulate Dhruv, leading him to believe a distorted truth about his father, Ravi (Harsh Vasishtha). The plot builds intrigue as it unravels and sets the stage for a dramatic confrontation between Dhruv and Tara. As the story progresses, Senapati Samrat will execute the next step of his plan, fuelled by a hidden grudge against Tara’s family.

He distorts Dhruv’s perception of his father’s past by planting seeds of doubt, suggesting that Tara’s family concealed vital information about Ravi, Dhruv’s long-lost father. A pivotal moment arises when Tara confronts Dhruv, sensing their growing distance. She pleads with him to listen to her side of the story, vowing to reveal the complete truth about Ravi.

Talking about the same, Ishaan Dhawan, who portrays the character of Dhruv, said: “Dhruv is trapped in a web of lies and confusion. Senapati Samrat’s evil plan is making him doubt his past and believe that Tara’s family hid the truth about his father, Ravi intentionally. He is torn between trusting Samrat’s words and seeking the truth. The journey ahead is full of surprises, and Dhruv is in a dilemma about whether to trust his partner, Tara or Senapati. Exciting twists and turns ahead; stay tuned.”

Vineet Chaudhury, who portrays the character of Samrat, said that the viewers will witness Senapati’s intensifying revenge as he will chalk out a plan to twist the truth and make Dhruv doubt the ones he cares for.

The actor said: “Playing the mastermind behind the deception adds layers of intrigue to the plot as my character Senapati is determined to brainwash Dhruv into believing that Tara and her family hid the truth about his father, Ravi. It will be thrilling for the audience to see how far Senapati can push Dhruv and whether his cunning tactics will succeed.”

‘Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare’ airs Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.

–IANS

aa/kvd

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Chandigarh-Shimla highway restored partially
Next article
FIFA Women's World Cup: South Africa earn round of 16 spot after win over Italy
This May Also Interest You
Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: South Africa earn round of 16 spot after win over Italy

News

Chandigarh-Shimla highway restored partially

News

'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' new version fuses old melody with folk, electronic elements

Technology

Sun 'umbrella' attached to asteroid may help fight global warming

News

Rajkummar, Dulquer, Gulshan take viewers back to 1990s with 'Guns & Gulaab' trailer

Technology

Rapido shows user 3.5-hr wait for 45-min ride in B'luru

Sports

BCCI releases media rights tender for international and domestic matches

Technology

Uber working on AI-powered chatbot, logs first-ever operating profit

News

Adnan Sami to heat up the world famous Wembley Arena

News

J Trix makes a bold statement with ‘Sexy’

Fashion and Lifestyle

Newly wed Karan Deol & Drisha Acharya’s romantic honeymoon to Maasai Mara National Reserve

Technology

Atogepant safe, effective to treat chronic migraine: Study

Technology

WhatsApp bans over 66 lakh bad accounts in India in June

Technology

After massive rains, now Gurugram unrest affects grocery & food deliveries

Sports

Australia Open: Sindhu, Srikanth, Prannoy advance to round of 16; Lakshya retires mid-way

Dialogues

Dream Girl 2 Dialogues: Ayushmann Khurrana turn dream girl for many boys and his comedy dialogues will make you go crazy

News

Ayushmann Khurrana says he has fast metabolism; only needs cardio, no carbs to lose weight

News

Oppenheimer enters the 100 CR club in India

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US