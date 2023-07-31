scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Dil Raju elected President of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (Ld)

By Agency News Desk

Hyderabad, July 30 (IANS) Leading producer Dil Raju was on Sunday elected as the President of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC).

The panel led by Raju defeated the panel led by C. Kalyan in a close contest for various committees.

Raju, whose real name is V. Venkata Ramana Reddy, got 48 votes while his rival Kalyan secured 31 votes in election for the post of president.

Muthyala Ramadasu was elected as Vice-President while K. L. Damodar Prasad was elected as Secretary. T. Prasanna Kumar was elected as treasurer.

Raju thanked the voters for electing him as the president and also giving his panel a majority in the Executive Committee, Exhibitors’ Sector, Distributors’ Sector, Studio Sector and Producer Sector.

Raju and six members of his panel were elected to the 12-member Producer Executive Committee. The panel also won a majority of seats in the 20-member Producer Sector Council.

Both Kalyan’s and Raju’s panels won six seats each in the Distributors’ Committee.

In the Studio Executive Committee, Raju’s panel bagged three out of four seats.

Raju and Kalyan won eight seats each in 16-member Exhibitors’ Executive Committee.

Earlier, as many as 1,339 members out of a total 1,600 cast their votes in the Film Chamber office at Film Nagar.

Raju on Saturday ruled out any differences with his rival Kalyan. “We have come forward to strengthen the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce. All the producers who are most happening and are in top form today are in my panel,” he had said.

Stating that the exhibitors have some problems with the governments, he said that to resolve these issues, a strong body is needed.

Raju said that he chose the film chamber over politics despite having “chances to become a Member of Parliament from Telangana”.

–IANS

ms/sha

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
FIFA Women's World Cup: Norway, Switzerland qualify, Colombia stuns Germany (roundup)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Norway, Switzerland qualify, Colombia stuns Germany (roundup)

Sports

World Aquatics Championships: U.S. win 3 gold medals as China tops final medal table

Sports

World University Games: China tops medal table with nine-gold rush (round-up)

Sports

UTT Season 4: Harmeet, Robles star as Goa Challengers beat Chennai Lions to lift title

News

Dil Raju’s panel wins Telugu Film Chamber elections

Technology

Apple fixing bug that stops screen time limits for kids

Sports

Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad is an undeniably great cricketer, says Michael Atherton

Sports

World University Games: Archers, shooters excel as India bag seven medals including two gold

Technology

Supermoons and blue moon to light up August skies

News

(IANS Review) Vijay Varma underplays cop in muted crime drama (IANS Rating: **1/2)

Sports

Namibia clinch qualification for 2024 Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup after winning Africa qualifiers

Technology

New smartphone vulnerability could let hackers track your location

Sports

INRC 2023: Philippos Matthai wins INRC2, dominates Rally of Coimbatore

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors use AI & brain implants to help US man move and feel again

Sports

Ashes 2023: Don’t think Broad’s retirement will sway Anderson too much, says Nasser Hussain

News

Slash says his work with Michael Jackson was not a 'true collaboration'

Sports

Ashes 2023: Retiring Stuart Broad receives guard of honour while coming out to bat for last time

Technology

WhatsApp to allow add new members to groups directly from chat screen

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US