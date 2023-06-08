scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Diljit has a hilarious response to reports of being 'touchy' with Taylor Swift

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Popular Punjabi-singer Diljit Dosanjh had a hilarious reaction to a news report claiming he got “touchy” with American singer Taylor Swift at a restaurant in Vancouver.

In a now deleted tweet, Diljit joked about the news report and said that there’s “something called privacy.”

Diljit was replying to a news report by a Canadian outlet, which had the headline: “BREAKING: Vancouver patrons were in for a surprise when they saw two of their favourite stars dining together at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbor on Monday night. Multiple sources confirmed that Taylor Swift and Diljit Dosanjh were laughing and being ‘touch touch’.”

To which, Diljit re-tweeted with the caption: “Yaar privacy naam di v koi cheez hundi aa.”

The tweet by the singer-actor has now been deleted. However, screenshots of his tweet are doing the rounds.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'KGF' makers Hombale Films unveil gripping trailer for 'Dhoomam'
Next article
For Anthony Ramos, 'RRR' strikes when asked about Indian cinema
This May Also Interest You
News

For Anthony Ramos, 'RRR' strikes when asked about Indian cinema

News

'KGF' makers Hombale Films unveil gripping trailer for 'Dhoomam'

Technology

Automobile emission increases air pollution: IITR study

Technology

Google introduces 2 new voices for Assistant app

Sports

Singapore Open: Priyanshu Rajawat; M.R. Arjun/Dhruv Kapila godown in second round

News

Sachin-Jigar's 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye' tops Billboard India top 25 list

News

One seat booked in all theatres playing 'Adipurush' to honour Lord Hanuman

Sports

French Open: 'Casper is favourite in semis, I see him in the final', says Holger Rune after QF loss to fellow Scandinavian

Sports

WTC Final: 'Hopefully I don't get dropped too much in the future', says Australia's Travis Head

Sports

Kalyan Chaubey calls wrestling selection trials a 'much-needed break' for 2500 participants

News

Peter Dinklage on being Scourge in 'Transformers': 'He's the boss!'

Technology

Google rolls out new features to Meet's picture-in-picture mode in Chrome

Technology

NASA's Sun touching probe finds source of solar wind

News

Censor Board gives Adipurush a ‘U-Certificate’- making It a HAR BHARTIYA KI ADIPURUSH

News

The melodious music album of ‘Jee Karda’ unveiled

Technology

Covid can fuse brain cells leading to brain fog, headaches: Study

News

Live-action series ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ premier announced

News

Kerala Film body vehemently against 'raid' in director's hotel room

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US