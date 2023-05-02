Dimple Kapadia: Moving beyond quintessential heroine, today's female characters have flaws

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Veteran star Dimple Kapadia is happy to see the female roles evolving as today’s female characters have their own flaws.

Dimple said: “Firstly, it’s high time that we stop calling films and series – male centric or female centric. These are stories in itself, irrespective of the gender of the lead cast, they are stories beyond gender, region and cultures that need to be spoken about and celebrated.”

She added: “However, I am thrilled that stories with dynamic female relationships are evolving and we are seeing women in new characters in every form. Moving beyond the quintessential heroine, today’s female characters have their own flaws, they are much more layered and are now even doing action, just like men in Saas Bahu aur Flamingo!”

She finds it more important to tell stories that reflect the diversity of the country – whether it is women, cultures or regions and the current entertainment landscape is working towards that direction.

“I am super excited to see how this shapes out for me as an actor!”

Produced by Maddock Films, ‘Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo’ is directed by Homi Adajania and stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles along with a talented cast, Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra amongst others.

‘Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo’ releases on May 5 on Disney+ Hotstar.

