Ditching synthetics: Vikrant Massey shares trick behind his tan look in '12th Fail'

Actor Vikrant Massey, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ’12th Fail’, shared how he achieved the tan look for his character of an IPS aspirant in the film. In the film, Vikrant plays the character of Manoj Kumar Sharma, an IPS aspirant from Chambal, who puts up a brave fight while trying to chase his dreams.

The recently released trailer of the film received a lot of positive response for stitching a compelling narrative but what intrigued the viewers most is Vikrant’s tan look.

While it may seem that the look was achieved through the use of a bronzer, Vikrant revealed that it is a completely natural look that he achieved by regularly exposing his skin to the sun.

Talking about the same, Vikrant said: “I did a lot of intense prep to ensure that my dialect and look, particularly, were true to a man who has grown up in Chambal. What looks like a tan is actually real sunburn.”

The actor further mentioned: “I would apply oil and sit on the terrace for 2-3 hours. At one point, my skin actually started peeling off! All this was to ensure that the authenticity of the film, of the character is respected throughout.”

The trailer features Vikrant in the lead and has glimpses of the protagonist’s journey from a small village in Chambal to the bustling nerve-centre of UPSC preparation in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar.

Based on a real story, the movie draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failures, to keep alive the spirit of fighting against all odds, to #Restart.

‘12th Fail’, a film by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is set to release worldwide on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.