Divya Dutta watches ‘Guide’ in theater to celebrate 100 years of Dev Anand

Actress Divya Dutta is celebrating over 100 years of the Bollywood legend Dev Anand. To mark the occasion, she went to watch the actor’s iconic 1965 classic ‘Guide’, which to date is considered one of Bollywood’s all time classics and even a blueprint for romance-dramas in Hindi cinema.

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter), the actress wrote: “At 100 years celebrations of #devanandat @pvrcinemas_official , watched the iconic #Guide sitting right next to t graceful #waheedarehman ji..these moments are surreal..big”

“Thankyou @shividungarpur for giving the audience the magic of these iconic films on the big screen..”

The post was accompanied by a collage of her holding the book alongside a bunch of other attendees which included senior actors Jackie Shroff and actress Waheeda Rahman who was the lead actress in the classic.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had also tweeted on Saturday on his X, writing: “He (Dev Anand) signified something that was endless, a continuity which we all took as a given.

“The fact that we can watch these films almost 70 years after the first one was released, is because they have been preserved and restored. This only reaffirms the importance of saving our films for future generations to enjoy.”

This was a part of Dev Anand’s 100th centenary which was celebrating over a century of the actor and his filmography, with the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) showing some of the actor’s biggest classics which include: ‘CID’, ‘Johny Mera Naam’, ‘Guide’, ‘Hum Dono’, ‘Jewel Thief’, and ‘Tere Ghar Ke Samne’.

This event was organised by the FHF between the dates of September 23-24, making it a double date event showcasing these evergreen classics on the big screen to commemorate the actor’s impact on India’s filmmaking and his widespread appeal. All these films will be shown in their original format, though this time with 4K resolution.

Before this, back in 2022 the FHF had organised a similar centenary for Dilip Kumar to celebrate his impact in Bollywood.