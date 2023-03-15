scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Divya Khosla Kumar gets injured while shooting for her upcoming project

Bollywood actress and director, Divya Khosla Kumar has recently suffered an injury while filming for her upcoming project.

By News Bureau
Divya Khosla Kumar gets injured while shooting for her upcoming project
Divya Khosla Kumar gets injured while shooting for her upcoming project

Bollywood actress and director, Divya Khosla Kumar has recently suffered an injury while filming for her upcoming project.

Divya crashed into an iron grill leaving one cheekbone severely bruised.

The actress, who is currently in the UK, was, however, determined to push through and complete her work.

She shared some pictures on Instagram with the caption: “Got badly injured during an action sequence for my upcoming project. But the show must go on. Need all your blessings and healing energy.”

On the work front, she also has ‘Yaariyan 2’.

Previous article
A. R. Rahman announces 4 Super Winners of Season 2 of 'NEXA Music'
Next article
Pooja Dey: Tough to play lesbian on-screen because people judge you
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Patients suffering from rare diseases should be treated at JK Lon Hospital: HC tells Raj govt

Sports

WPL 2023: It's the game I was searching for, says Ashleigh Gardner on her all-round performance

Sports

This champion is going to rise again: Yuvraj Singh on meeting Rishabh Pant

Sports

IND v AUS: Hardik Pandya 'quite confident' of bowlers doing very well in Jasprit Bumrah's absence

Sports

WPL 2023: Fifties from Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner take Gujarat Giants to 147/4

Sports

2023 ODI World Cup: Nepal punch Qualifier ticket after beating UAE by DLS method

Sports

Focus on fourth Clasico of season as La Liga goes into the international break (preview)

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants hold their nerve to register 11-run win over Delhi Capitals (ld)

Sports

Indian National Rally C'ship: Stage set for 46th South India Rally

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS agitation: Do not test our patience, Mantralaya seer warns PM Modi, CM Bommai

News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty delivers speech at UNHRC, says proud to make statement at int'l forum

Health & Lifestyle

Standing Committee recommends Environment Ministry revisit its monitoring framework

Health & Lifestyle

Penguin moves Delhi HC against trial court injunction on Rana Kapoor book

Health & Lifestyle

Can't confirm Vasant Kunj incident caused by stray dogs, autopsy report awaited: Delhi Mayor

Sports

National Chess C'ship for Visually Impaired: Gangolli, Pradhan continue to lead

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Nikhat starts with a bang; Sakshi, Nupur and Preeti also advance (2nd lead)

Health & Lifestyle

Examine situation at micro level, Centre to six states reporting rising Covid cases

Sports

IND v AUS: We will be trying different lineups, having lot of all-rounders is an advantage, says Mitchell Marsh

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US