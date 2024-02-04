DJ Marshmello: Energy and passion of Indian audience hold a very special place

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Grammy Nominated DJ and producer Marshmello is all set to headline Sunburn Holi tour and said that the energy and passion of the Indian audience holds a very special place for him.

Marshmello stated: “I’m excited to be returning once again to India and this time for the special festival of Holi. The energy and passion of the Indian audience is something that holds a very special place and I can’t wait to be back!”

The Grammy nominated Producer and DJ will entertain Indian fans in Bengaluru on March 22, followed by New Delhi on March 23, Mumbai on March 24 and finally Pune on March 25.

The trek will be a treat for all music aficionados of Marshmello as they will get the chance to immerse themselves in his infectious energy as he will spin his Billboard charting crowd favourites such as ‘Happier’, ‘Alone’, Friends’, ‘Blocks’, ‘Wolves’, ‘Find Me’ and ‘Silence’.

A recipient of Billboard Music Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards and iHeartRadio Music Awards, Marshmello enjoys an exciting relationship with the Indian sub-continent having collaborated with Shahrukh Khan and Pritam Chakraborty on BIBA in 2019.

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn stated: “Marshmello’s music transcends boundaries, and we are proud to present an experience that merges his global appeal with the vibrant spirit of Holi.”

Over the years, Sunburn has hosted the likes of DJ Snake, KSHMR, VINI VICI, Nucleya and Ritviz for their Holi events.

