'Doing an out-an-out action film is something I wanted to do,' says Shahid Kapoor

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Actor Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Bloody Daddy’ is set to release on OTT on June 9. He said that doing an out-an-out action film was something he had been wanting to do.

Speaking about his unconventional role, Shahid said: “Doing an out-an-out action film was something I have been wanting to do but I was waiting for the right one to come my way. When Ali came to me with this project, I knew this was it! It’s high octane, its action packed, it’s thrilling, it’s intense, created especially for a digital first audience.”

“Ali is a true master when it comes to this style of films, and it’s been very enriching for me to partner with him on this. We really love what we have created together and are bloody excited to see the audience reaction now.”

The film will exclusively stream on JioCinema. The platform unveiled the action-packed trailer of the Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial at a grand event in Mumbai, in the presence of Shahid Kapoor and the director ahead of its release.

Ali Abbas Zafar said: “We see a lot of dark crime thrillers in the west, but hardly any in India that are made at that level and intensity. ‘Bloody Daddy’ breaks all stereotypes right from Shahid’s transformation into a ‘killing machine’ to being one of the first direct to OTT films to be created at this grand scale! ‘Bloody Daddy’ is a hard-hitting out and out dark action thriller that promises raw and real action.”

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Kheterpal, Gaurav Bose, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar, the Bloody avatar of Shahid will be accompanied by an equally talented cast of Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy, and Rajeev Khandelwal in pivotal roles.

Bloody Daddy unravels the story of Sumair (played by Shahid Kapoor) as he faces off against Gurugram’s white-collar drug lords, deceitful friends, a ruthless crime boss, murderous narcs, and both corrupt and honest cops – all during one fateful night. In the midst of a post-COVID party apocalypse, this embattled man embraces a precarious new normal and will stop at nothing to save the one relationship that truly matters to him.

The action-packed extravaganza is a Jio Studios, AAZ Films & Offside Entertainment production in association with Vermilion World and written by Ali Abbas Zafar and Aditya Basu.

Agency News Desk
