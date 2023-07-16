scorecardresearch
Dr. Dre says he turned down collaboration with Michael Jackson, Prince and Stevie Wonder

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 16 (IANS) Rapper Dr. Dre has revealed that he turned down the opportunity of working with music legends Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder and Prince.

As reported by ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, the ‘Let Me Ride’ Grammy winning rapper on appearance in an episode of the talk show ‘Hart to Heart’ told host Kevin Hart that he “bowed out” a couple of times from working with some of the most legendary artists in music’s history.

“They just asked me to work with them and I just was like, ‘What the f*** am I going to do with them?’” he explained. “Those are my f***** heroes.” Despite being reminded by Hart that he is Dr. Dre himself, a multi-Grammy winner, he confessed that even Wonder had reached out to him recently to collaborate on a song.

The rapper then spoke of his admiration for these iconic artistes, and said that working with them might change his perception of their music, He said “I like the way I feel about Stevie, Prince, Michael, Bruce Springsteen and all of these amazing artistes. It could change by working with them.”

He added, “These are my f***** heroes. … I like the idea of what I grew up listening to and I want to keep it like that. And I don’t want to f*** up that idea and that look.”

Dr. Dre, who has played a big role in the careers of several successful artistes, including Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar, went on to explain that he prefers to work with newer artistes.

“My entire life and career has been dealing with and working with new artistes. That’s what I like. Nobody comes in with an agenda,” the record producer said.

“It’s a ball of clay when they walk in the room. You can just form it and do what you want. That’s what I want. Everybody else, especially my heroes, they’re coming in and there’s a set plan as to how the s*** should sound, ya know. I can’t, I can’t explore.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
