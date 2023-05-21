scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Drishyam' set for South Korean remake

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer ‘Drishyam’ franchise is transcending boundaries as it is set to be adapted for the South Korean audiences with the official Korean remake. ‘Drishyam’ is an Indian franchise that has delivered success in every Indian language be it Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu or Hindi.

The announcement happened on Sunday at India Pavilion at the ongoing edition of Cannes Film Festival.

Indian production company, Panorama Studios, and Anthology Studios, founded by former Warner Bros. local Korean production head, Jay Choi, ‘Parasite’ actor Song Kang-ho and acclaimed director Kim Jee-woon have partnered for the Korean remake.

The first part of ‘Drishyam’, directed by the late Nishikant Kamat, revolves around Vijay Salgaonkar whose simple world splinters after an accidental death involving his family and his desperate measures to shield them from the law. With applause-worthy performances from Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Kamlesh Sawant, the film was a huge success.

Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak said, “I’m excited that ‘Drishyam’ franchise is being made in Korean, a first for a Hindi film. This will not only increase its reach outside India but will also put Hindi cinema on the global map. All these years, we have been inspired by Korean fare, now they have found a muse in one of our films. What can be a bigger achievement for the Indian film fraternity!”

Jay Choi is equally upbeat about the collaboration. He said, “We are thrilled to have an opportunity to remake a massively successful Hindi film with a touch of originality from Korean cinema. And the remake has greater significance as the first major co-production between Korea and India. Through our partnership, we will be able to bring the best of both Indian and Korean cinema and make a meaningful remake that is as excellent as the original”.

Pointing out that the film keeps you hooked with its twists and turns, Kumar Mangat Pathak is confident the ‘Drishyam’ franchise will find an audience in Korea [and the rest of the world] too. “This is the beginning of a valuable cultural exchange between both countries and their film industries,” he signed off.

–IANS

aa/prw/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ram Charan hails NTR for recognising the power of Telugu cinema
This May Also Interest You
News

Ram Charan hails NTR for recognising the power of Telugu cinema

Sports

At least 12 killed in stampede at soccer stadium in El Salvador (Ld)

Sports

Hockey: Indian women's team hold Australia 1-1 in third test match, lose series 2-0

Technology

Apple releases first iOS 16.6, iPadOS 16.6 beta to developers

Sports

Injuries to Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant will badly affect India in WTC Final: Ian Chappell

Sports

John Wright, Jhulan Goswami hold a special training session for MI Junior Champions

Health & Lifestyle

The syncretic culture of India

Sports

IPL 2023: Rinku Singh is going to get his paycheque a little higher next year, says Chris Gayle

Sports

Hockey India congratulates captain Savita, Nikki Pradhan on milestone matches

News

Ektaa Kapoor is 'extremely proud' as 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' clocks up 1k episodes

Health & Lifestyle

Boy dies of heart attack in T'gana village, parents cut birthday cake to fulfil his wish

Sports

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians elect to bowl in must-win encounter with Sunrisers Hyderabad

News

Alec Baldwin accused of 'yelling' at waitress trying to serve meals at gala

Sports

Athletics: Shaili Singh finishes third in Golden Grand Prix in Japan

Technology

Apple may unveil MR headset, new 15-inch MacBook Air & more at WWDC

Health & Lifestyle

World's first lip kiss occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500 years ago: Research

Sports

I'm proud that India play with a different mindset now: Igor Stimac

Sports

Rinku will make it to 2024 T20 WC squad if he continues his current form: Tom Moody

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US