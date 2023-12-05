'Dunki Drop 4' gives a glimpse of dangerous Dunki route peppered with comedy, drama, action

Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’ had its ‘Dunki Drop 4’ unveiled on Tuesday, and it promises a journey full of drama, entertainment, romance and humour peppered with action.

The three-minute long trailer begins with SRK’s titular character of Hardy landing in the town of Laltu. An older SRK says in voice-over that he then meets four people including Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover from different walks of life, and all of them aspire to go to London.

They prepare to move abroad and take up measures to learn English and understand their culture until all hope is lost and they decide to take the illegal immigrant channel – the Dunki route.

As they travel through this dangerous route, they encounter several challenges including being gunned down at the border, one person is even shot in the chest in the video while crossing the international borders.

The ‘Dunki Drop 4’ unfolds the layers of friendship and love, taking the audience on a thrilling ride through the Dunki route – the path these friends embark on, to reach their desired destination. As the trailer concludes with a glimpse of SRK in an older avatar, it leaves us yearning for more, eagerly anticipating the extraordinary journey that awaits.

Encapsulating all the myriad emotions in one frame, this heart-warming tale follows four friends on an extraordinary journey to foreign lands, filled with challenges and life-changing experiences.

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, ‘Dunki’ is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, the film is directed by India’s superstar director Rajkumar Hirani.

‘Dunki’ is slated to release worldwide on December 21.

