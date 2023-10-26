scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Dwayne Johnson sings to mom on her 75th birthday: 'Feel like the luckiest son on earth'

Dwayne Johnson has wished his mother Ata Johnson a happy birthday. Recently, Johnson, 51, shared a video on Instagram of himself singing with his mother, who has turned 75.

By Agency News Desk
Dwayne Johnson sings to mom on her 75th birthday 'Feel like the luckiest son on earth'
Dwayne Johnson sings to mom on her 75th birthday 'Feel like the luckiest son on earth' _ pic courtesy news agency

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has wished his mother Ata Johnson a happy birthday. Recently, Johnson, 51, shared a video on Instagram of himself singing with his mother, who has turned 75. Ata can be seen playing a ukulele in the video as she and Dwayne performed a special birthday song together, reports People magazine.

“Don’t start crying,” Dwayne jokes in the video, before his mother says: “I want to sing. Do you know how to sing in tune?” “I know how to sing in keys that don’t exist”, Dwayne joked, before launching into the tune.

As per People, during the song, the pair joked that Ata is only turning 59 before Dwayne placed a pink-coloured lei around her neck and planted a kiss on her head. “Before I even start singing to my mom her special Happy Birthday song, she starts to cry”, Dwayne wrote in the caption to his post. “Probably because I always sing in keys that don’t exist.”

“Happy birthday Mom,” he added in the caption. “75 years of experience, wisdom, hard times, good times, laughter, mana, and yet through it all — you TRULY have the KINDEST HEART I have ever known. I feel like the luckiest son on earth (sic).”

To top the post off, Dwayne wrote: “Ou Te Alofa Ia Te Oe”, which roughly translates from Samoan to English as “I love you”.

11
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
US report finds ‘concerning’ levels of lead, cadmium in chocolates; top trade body responds
Next article
Men’s ODI WC: Pushing for semifinals looks a bit distant at the moment, admits Netherlands head coach Ryan Cook
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US