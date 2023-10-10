Eijaz Khan says he wants to work with Atlee again

Actor Eijaz Khan is on cloud nine as his recent release ‘Jawan’ starring Shah Rukh Khan became a blockbuster. The actor describes it as an “unbelievable chapter” of his acting career.

He said: “It was very surreal and a dream come true. It was really an unbelievable chapter of my acting career. All I want to say is thank you to everyone who made me a part of this big project.”

Sharing on how he got the role in the film, Eijazsaid: “I think more than anything it was a blessing which came out of the blue. I didn’t audition for it or test for it. It just fell into my lap. I got a call from one of my producer friends and he asked, would I want to do something like this. I said of course.”

“He then asked me to give my costume measurements and sent the picture to director Atlee Kumar, he approved it and the very next day we started shooting. It seems like this movie was written in my destiny.”

Eijaz who used to dance with Shah Rukh Khan in his live shows has great respect for the superstar.

The actor said: ”While facing the camera with SRK on the first day, getting star struck was very obvious. But all of your experience kicks in and you get into auto mode, you have to focus on your scene. In a particular scene with Shah Rukh Khan, I had to focus on the moving camera, a lot of other factors.”

“I had to rush in and hit him with my shoulder. So I didn’t really have time to think much but in between the takes I did tell him that I have worked with you in the past. He said very good. Which kind of broke the ice between us. He made me work better and genuinely took care of me very well.”

Eijaz also shared an incident with King Khan during the screening.

The actor said: “More than the set, it was the screening of ‘Jawan’ which has a special place in my heart. When Shah Rukh sir walked across the party he remembered that he had promised me a picture. I asked him after the screening, that ‘Sir I have known you for several years but never asked something from you. But today I want to take a picture with you’.”

“He was so sweet, he came to me, hugged me and asked someone to take our pictures. He said that ‘Jawan’ will be successful because of our prayers and love. I hugged him back and told him how much we love him and he should take care of himself. I thanked him for making me a part of this,” Eijazsaid.