Ekta Kapoor comes out in support of Akshay Kumar after ‘Selfiee’ debacle

Producer Ekta Kapoor has come out in support of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar after his recent release 'Selfiee' failed to pull the audience into the theatre.

By News Bureau

Producer Ekta Kapoor, who is known for ruling the Indian television industry, has come out in support of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar after his recent release 'Selfiee' failed to pull the audience into the theatre.

‘Selfiee’, which also stars Emraan Hashmi is the remake of the 2019 Malayalam film ‘Driving Licence’. However, the film failed and registered a dismal opening at the box-office with Rs 2.5 crore making it Akshay’s 6th flop in a row after ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Cuttputlli’ and ‘Ram Setu’.

Taking to the story section of her Instagram, Ektaa pointed the guns at the “tabloid culture”. She wrote: “Akshay Kumar is the most reliable, dependable actor to work with!!! Depressing tabloid culture of bringing someone down to highlight his lows is a hugeeeeee low in itself!!!” She also added with the hashtag “insensitive”.

Ektaa’s post comes after Kangana Ranaut criticised ‘Selfiee’. Kangana had reacted to a box office report of ‘Selfiee’ which compared her with Akshay. Comparing the first-day business of her last film ‘Dhaakad’ (2022) indirectly with ‘Selfiee’, Kangana had written: “Karan Johar movie ‘Selfie’ has hardly made 10 lakh on the first day I don’t see even one trade or media person talk about it forget mocking or bullying him the way they harass me.”

