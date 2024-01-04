Thursday, January 4, 2024
Farah Khan 'steals' Karan Johar's spotlight in throwback Diwali video

Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS) Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan shared a fun video with her friend Karan Johar, and is “stealing” his spotlight, telling that only real friends can do this. Farah and KJo share a fun bond and that is quite evident in the new Reel video.

The ‘Main Hoon Na’ director is an ardent social media user, and enjoys 3.8 million followers on Instagram.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, Farah shared a throwback video from the Diwali night, wherein we can see Karan in a black ethnic attire, and posing for the photoshoot.

Farah, who is wearing a shimmery pink outfit, says: “Are you clicking pictures?” Then she comes at the spotlight, and pushes KJo a little in a fun way.

KJo says to Farah: “One second my closeups are not over,” and pushes back Farah candidly.

Farah replies to KJo and says: “How mean. I am humiliated. I am leaving.” This leaves everyone laughing.

The video was captioned as: “NO ONE steals his spotlight & #karan reel #throwback Diwali night!! Real friends do this!! @karanjohar till we make new reels.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farah is currently seen as the judge in the celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’.

