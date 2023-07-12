scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Farhan Akhtar looks back at his sports drama 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' as it clocks in a decade

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Bollywood actor-director-producer Farhan Akhtar, who is known for films such as ‘Rock On!!’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, went down memory lane ahead of the 10th anniversary of his sports drama film ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ in which he portrayed the Indian sporting legend Milkha Singh.

‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ was released a decade ago and tells the story of the legend — the only athlete to win gold at 400 metres at the Asian Games as well as the Commonwealth Games in 1958 and 1962.

As the 10-year anniversary of the film, directed by Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra, approaches, Farhan took to social media to express his heartfelt gratitude.

Showing different stages of his character’s life on screen, he wrote in the caption: “It’s been 10 years since the release of a film that has meant a lot in my career and in my life. The fact that it also holds a dear place in your hearts is the cherry on top. Your love gave justification to the effort and sacrifices. Thank you from the bottom of my heart again, and to Rakeysh for making me a part of celebrating the legendary Milkhaji #10YearsOfBMB #10yearsofbhaagmilkhabhaag.”

The film, which chronicles the inspiring life of Milkha Singh, resonated with audiences and critics alike. Farhan Akhtar’s portrayal captured the essence of the legendary athlete’s struggles, triumphs, and unwavering determination.

The film was honoured with two titles at the 61st National Film Awards – Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Choreography for Ganesh Acharya for ‘Masto Ka Jhund’.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
China launches methane-powered rocket ahead of SpaceX
This May Also Interest You
Technology

China launches methane-powered rocket ahead of SpaceX

Sports

Mumbai City FC confirm signing of Dutch midfielder Yoell Van Nieff

News

Arnold Schwarzenegger pumps iron, flaunts strength weeks before turning 76

News

King of Monsters returns to wreak havoc and destruction in new trailer of 'Godzilla Minus One'

Sports

Ind vs WI: Ishan should play at number 6, suggests childhood coach Uttam Majumdar

News

Jonah Hill accused by Alex Nikolas of kissing her without consent when she was 16

Technology

Software firm Sisense to lay off 15% of workforce

News

'She gets into her character really well', Sharad Malhotra on kissing Akanksha Puri twice on screen

News

Kevin Costner ordered to pay over double amount to ex-wife for child support

News

It's going to be a culinary extravaganza for 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' -fame Yogesh Tripathi on his birthday

Sports

‘It'll be exciting to work with Babar Azam,’ says Colombo Strikers' head coach Simon

News

Fans ask ‘where is Ridhi Dogra in ‘Jawan’ trailer? Ridhi Dogra reacts after being trolled for no screen time in Jawan Prevue

News

KRK says, ‘Shehnaaz Bechari actress cum Chichori Zyada Lagti Hai’ after watching her latest song ‘Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai’

Technology

Tesla board 'probed' Musk's plan to build lavish glass house for himself

News

A trip down the memory lane as Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Devdas’ turns 21

Technology

Asus launches Windows 11 portable gaming console 'ROG Ally' in India

News

Padma Lakshmi replaced by 'Top Chef' winner Kristen Kish for Wisconsin-set Season 21

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav to enter as wild card in the house

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US