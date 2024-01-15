‘Fighter’ trailer is packed with high-octane action, patriotism, thrilling dogfights

The trailer of the upcoming Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer action film ‘Fighter’ was unveiled on Monday, and it promises a solid action entertainer with lots of dogfights and high adrenaline shots of the fighter aircraft in action peppered generously with bonding between the best pilots of the Indian Air Force.

The trailer begins with quick shots of the planes as the audience are introduced to the fighter pilots and their banter. The trailer beautifully encapsulates the camaraderie, courage and sacrifice of these heroes. The trailer goes on to paint a vibrant picture of friendship until a terrorist attack on the Indian forces in Pulwama sends the heroes in action to avenge the attack.

The film has been helmed by Siddharth Anand, who is known for ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’.

and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ is set to redefine cinematic excellence with a thrilling combination of adrenaline-pumping action sequences along with the spirit of patriotism, offering a perfect blend of entertainment and emotion.

The film is packed with state-of-the-art visual effects in 3D and 3D IMAX formats.

‘Fighter’ is scheduled to hit theatres on the eve of Republic Day, January 25, 2024.