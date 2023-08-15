scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Five years of 'Geetha Govindam': Rashmika says she is still called 'Geetha madam'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who swayed the nation as Srivalli in the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, is celebrating the fifth anniversary of her Telugu superhit film ‘Geetha Govindam’. She said that she feels overwhelmed when even today she is often addressed as ‘Geetha madam’ owing to her performance.

The actress was paired opposite Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda in the film which was helmed by Parasuram. The song ‘Inkem Inkem Kavale’ from the film was a chartbuster.

Expressing gratitude, Rashmika said: “It’s already been 5 years? Wow. I still can’t believe it.. Thank you everyone for accepting our film and showering it with so much love.. Till date I’ve been called ‘Geetha madam’. It feels so amazing and I am extremely grateful.”

In the film, Rashmika and Vijay portrayed the characters who eventually fall in love after a series of accidents that don’t really go in their favour.

She further mentioned: “And of course it wouldn’t have been possible without my co-star Vijay and I am forever extremely grateful to Parasuram sir and the Geetha arts team for giving me and trusting me with the character of ‘Geetha’. Thank you.”

The family entertainer is one of the biggest hits of both the lead actors’ careers, and still continues to entertain audiences all along. It also helped Rashmika carve a niche for herself in the Telugu markets.

On the work front, Rashmika will be next seen in the much awaited ‘Animal’, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She also has ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, ‘Rainbow’ and ‘D51’ opposite Dhanush in the pipeline.

–IANSaa/kvd

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Addinath Kothare learns Delhi diction for 'Bajao' character
Next article
'People who take themselves seriously fear they'll have no work tomorrow,' says Dibyendu
This May Also Interest You
News

House-full show, tickets in black! 'Gadar 2' gets back 'good old days'

News

'People who take themselves seriously fear they'll have no work tomorrow,' says Dibyendu

News

Addinath Kothare learns Delhi diction for 'Bajao' character

Sports

Zimbabwe to tour England to play a four-day Test in 2025

News

Margot Robbie to receive generous rewards following blockbuster response to 'Barbie'

News

Yo Yo Honey Singh drops new song 'Soul' for all independent women

Sports

Ashleigh Gardner, Chris Woakes named ICC Players of the Month for July

Health & Lifestyle

Undaunted by ‘Autosomal Disorder’, Mumbaikar cracks Ironman-2023 feat in Germany

Technology

Dell fined $6.5 mn for selling overpriced monitors at discounts

News

Big B says 'eyes have been in aqua flow' after watching 'Ghoomer' twice

Feature

B-Town extends greetings on 76th Independence Day

News

Saira Banu celebrates I-day with memories of her 'Sahib' Dilip Kumar

News

Pooja Bhatt: ‘I am more fearless, shameless’ after ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

News

Bickram Ghosh's 'Yeh Desh!' brings together musical luminaries under a single roof

Sports

A nation like no other, an honour comparable to none: Indian sportspersons extend wishes on 77th Independence Day

Health & Lifestyle

Dogs can sniff Covid-19 infections faster, more accurately

News

Rana Daggubati apologises to Sonam Kapoor & Dulquer Salmaan!

Technology

Tech companies laid off 226,000 employees to date, 40% more than in 2022

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US