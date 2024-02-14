HomeBollywoodNews

For Akshay & Tiger, it’s ‘bromance over romance’ on V-Day

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff chose “bromance over romance” on Valentine’s Day on Wednesday.

Akshay took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures. In one image, the focus is on them holding hands. The second image features Akshay and Tiger doing a stunt. The ‘Khiladi’ star is seen holding Tiger’s feet as the latter takes a high jump.

“Bromance over romance this Valentine’s Day,” Akshay captioned the image.

Tiger and Akshay will be seen sharing screen space in action-thriller ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is produced by Zafar, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F., and Ronit Bose Roy.

The film is shot in locales such as Mumbai, Scotland, London, Luton, Abu Dhabi, and Jordan. It is said to be released on Eid.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Previous article
5 Melancholic Hollywood masterpieces that tug at our heartstrings
Next article
Ziggy Marley opens up on the making of One Love
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US