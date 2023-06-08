scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

For Anthony Ramos, 'RRR' strikes when asked about Indian cinema

By Agency News Desk

Talking about Indian cinema and what does he know about it, pat came the reply from Ramos, who plays the role of Noah in the Steven Caple Jr’s directorial: "It has to be ‘RRR’."

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ is the seventh installment in the Transformers live-action film series. It stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, as well as the voice talents of Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, Colman Domingo, Cristo Fernandez, Tongayi Chirisa, and returning franchise regulars Peter Cullen, John DiMaggio, and David Sobolov.

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’, which is all set to release on June 9 by Paramount Pictures, has a big scoop of humour mixed with foot-tapping background score.

How much does humour and music help in amping up a film?

Ramos said: "It helps a film lift a film up. Sometimes films can get a little heavy. It is nice to laugh. It’s nice to laugh and hear a good song every once in a while in a movie to keep it moving and keep you engaged."

Asked what makes the sci-fi genre so popular among all age groups, Ramos shared that the reason is "escape".

He said: "People go to the movies to escape. When have you seen a giant robot in your life. We go to the movies to see things that either you might relate to, something that can happen in real life or you are like this could never happen ‘I can’t wait to see how they do this’ on the big screen."

This is a great time to be in Hollywood courtesy inclusivity and diversity taking centre stage. Ramos, who is Afro-Latino and is of Puerto Rican descent, could not agree more.

"Yeah, even the voice characters like Michelle Yeoh, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, (it’s) a really mixed cast of actors. I think Hollywood and producers and filmmakers, they have become more open about diversifying cast."

–IANS<br>dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Diljit has a hilarious response to reports of being 'touchy' with Taylor Swift
Next article
Brain tumour cases rising 'steadily' in India, 20% are children: Doctors
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Brain tumour cases rising 'steadily' in India, 20% are children: Doctors

News

Diljit has a hilarious response to reports of being 'touchy' with Taylor Swift

News

'KGF' makers Hombale Films unveil gripping trailer for 'Dhoomam'

Technology

Automobile emission increases air pollution: IITR study

Technology

Google introduces 2 new voices for Assistant app

Sports

Singapore Open: Priyanshu Rajawat; M.R. Arjun/Dhruv Kapila godown in second round

News

Sachin-Jigar's 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye' tops Billboard India top 25 list

News

One seat booked in all theatres playing 'Adipurush' to honour Lord Hanuman

Sports

French Open: 'Casper is favourite in semis, I see him in the final', says Holger Rune after QF loss to fellow Scandinavian

Sports

WTC Final: 'Hopefully I don't get dropped too much in the future', says Australia's Travis Head

Sports

Kalyan Chaubey calls wrestling selection trials a 'much-needed break' for 2500 participants

News

Peter Dinklage on being Scourge in 'Transformers': 'He's the boss!'

Technology

Google rolls out new features to Meet's picture-in-picture mode in Chrome

Technology

NASA's Sun touching probe finds source of solar wind

News

Censor Board gives Adipurush a ‘U-Certificate’- making It a HAR BHARTIYA KI ADIPURUSH

News

The melodious music album of ‘Jee Karda’ unveiled

Technology

Covid can fuse brain cells leading to brain fog, headaches: Study

News

Live-action series ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ premier announced

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US