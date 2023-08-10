scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

From 'Heart of Stone' to 'Taali': Six titles to watch this week

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Whether you’re a fan of riveting movies or prefer to dive into gripping series on OTT platforms, there’s something extraordinary in store for everyone in the coming days. 

From Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Heart Of Stone’ to Sushmita Sen’s ‘Taali’, the upcoming lineup promises to keep you hooked and engaged.

IANS has brought an enthralling slate of six titles on various OTT platforms, which will captivate audiences of varied choices with titles spanning across genres and languages.

Heart Of Stone:

Join Rachel Stone, a skilled spy, as she protects a valuable secret for a global peace agency. She’s the only woman in this high-stakes world, balancing her agency’s goals and the secrecy of the asset she guards. With important missions at risk, Rachel must act fast against enemies to save the asset from danger. Her determined efforts set the stage for a thrilling battle that could disrupt the world’s balance. Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut, “Heart of Stone,” comes to Netflix this month. She plays the villain alongside Gal Gadot (Rachel Stone) and Jamie Dornan. Directed by Tom Harper, the movie reveals a secret agency that steps in when governments can’t. Get ready for excitement, suspense, and a clash of powerful characters. It will premiere on Netflix on August 11.

Taali

The show brings to screen the inspiring journey of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, portrayed by Sushmita Sen. Born as Ganesh and raised in Pune, Shreegauri revolutionised the transgender movement in India, and the series shows her iconic fight for the recognition of the third gender in India. Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D. Nishandar, and directed by Ravi Jadhav, ‘Taali’ is a must-watch story of courage and change. It will stream on JioCinema on August 15.

Por Thozhil

In the intense Tamil crime thriller ‘Por Thozhil’, a new police officer teams up with an experienced detective to catch a clever serial killer. Making his directorial debut, Vignesh Raja presents the story of these two officers joining forces to solve a chilling mystery. With R. Sarathkumar, Ashok Selvan, and Nikhila Vimal in the main roles, the movie follows their gripping investigation into the killer’s pattern. ‘Por Thozhil’ is a suspenseful journey as they navigate through clues and obstacles, determined to bring the ruthless murderer to justice. It will air on Sony LIV on August 11.

The Kashmir Files: Unreported

Uncover the truth with this insightful series with seven episodes that takes a deep look at the Kashmir conflict. This show draws on detailed data even before ‘The Kashmir Files’ film. Each episode carefully examines different aspects of the conflict, helping us understand the history, politics, and society that shaped the region. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the filmmaker, is using his research from his 2022 film to tell the “truth of Kashmir genocide of Hindus.” This series will open our eyes to the complexities of the situation, making us more informed about what happened. It’s a chance to learn and reflect on the past. It will stream on Zee5 on August 11.

Commando

At the centre of the story is Commando Virat, facing a heart-wrenching decision to choose between protecting his endangered comrades or prevent a dangerous bio-warfare crisis in his country. This week, an exciting OTT release immerses viewers in his intense world.

As the plot unfolds, get ready for suspense and thrills that keep you on the edge of your seat. Balancing personal loyalty and national duty, the story’s high stakes promise an adrenaline-filled journey you won’t want to miss. The web series stars Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma, Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, and Amit Sial in leading roles. It will air on Disney+Hotstar on August 11.

Scripting Your Destiny

‘Scripting Your Destiny’ is a Korean fantasy romance drama starring Jeon So-Nee, that tells the story of Shin Ho Yoon, a powerful god who shape human destinies. But things get interesting when he’s given the task of creating a romantic fate. To do this, he gets ideas from the work of a drama writer named Go Che Kyung, who writes intense stories. Shin Ho Yoon thinks Go Che Kyung should be with Jung Ba Reum, a great guy who makes TV shows. The twist comes when he starts having feelings for Go Che Kyung while pretending to be her landlord. It will stream on MX Player in Hindi from August 16.

–IANS

sp/kvd

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Scientists find environment conducive to emergence of life on Mars
Next article
Canadian Open: Swiatek ousts Pliskova to reach Round of 16, Sabalenka beats Martic
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Canadian Open: Swiatek ousts Pliskova to reach Round of 16, Sabalenka beats Martic

Technology

Scientists find environment conducive to emergence of life on Mars

News

Rajini mania grips B'luru: 'Jailer' gets bumper opening in IT city, fans celebrate at wee hours

Technology

realme 11 5G: Stellar fusion of art and tech in smartphone design

Health & Lifestyle

Researchers find Covid causes mitochondrial dysfunction in heart, other organs

Technology

Freshworks CEO books 2,200 tickets for Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' for employees

News

Rock icon Robbie Robertson passes away at 80 after prolonged illness

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jiya Shankar gets evicted ahead of finale

Sports

Not really thinking what the Indian selectors may be thinking, says Prithvi Shaw after hitting mammoth 244

News

Kim Kardashian gets 'life-saving' MRI scan for over Rs 2 lakh

News

Kartik Aaryan blushes at getting proposed for marriage by a fan in Melbourne

Technology

VC firm Antler launches ONDC-focused venture platform with Nandan Nilekani

Sports

Canadian Open: Carlos Alcaraz beats Ben Shelton in opener

News

Disney+Hotstar loses 12.5 mn subscribers as cricket becomes no-show

News

Fans are elated as Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ emerges as a blockbuster

Sports

Malele fires Shanghai Shenhua past Shenzhen in CSL

Technology

Google launches redesigned 'Arts & Culture' app for Android

Technology

US announces new bans on investments in China, Beijing disappointed

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US