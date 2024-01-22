From Marine Drive to waiting outside restaurants, Triptii Dimri’s fan goes extra mile to meet

National crush Triptii Dimri’s fan went an extra mile and put in everything that it takes to meet his favourite star. Taking to social media, influencer Prannay Joshi began posting videos expressing his fondness for Triptii Dimri and showcasing his desire to meet her.

From walking on Mumbai’s Marine Drive with banners to waiting outside local restaurants and running after the actress’s car to get a glimpse of her, the fan left no stone unturned.

Watching these videos, thousands of social media users urged the actress to meet her devoted fan.

Finally making her fan’s wish come true, Triptii met Prannay and expressed her gratitude for such an outpour of love. The sweet encounter between the two happened after the fan got in touch with the actress’s team and requested them to help him.

Upon meeting, Prannay, overjoyed with love and happiness, handed some beautiful flowers and a special card to the actress. He learned that Triptii had seen his videos and decided to meet him.

On the work front, Triptii was recently seen in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’. She will next be seen in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.