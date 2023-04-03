scorecardresearch
From singing kirtans to bagging 'Indian Idol 13' trophy, Rishi Singh shares his journey

By News Bureau

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) A 19-year-old boy, Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, who turned out to be the winner of the singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol 13’, started his career by singing bhajan and kirtan during his early years. For him, being part of the show opened many doors of opportunities.

He said: “I still remember the first day of audition and it has been an incredible journey. Still I can recall standing in line for the audition thinking if I will be selected or not and finally I am here with the trophy. Nothing could be a bigger achievement than this.”

During the show, he got a playback singing opportunity from veteran actor and director Rakesh Roshan for Hrithik’s upcoming project. Moreover, the well-known filmmaker Farah Khan invited him to her New Year party and said that she would introduce her to the entire Bollywood.

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh joined him on stage and performed with him. The singer recalled that all such moments became part of his journey.

Rishi cannot forget that moment when Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit said that she liked his voice so much that she made his song her phone’s caller tune.

In fact, ‘Baazigar’ director Mustan Alibhai Burmawalla has signed ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Rishi Singh for his next film as a singer and actor.

He added: “I learned a lot on the show and got a chance to explore that is not possible easily. When you belong to a small city there are very limited resources so I don’t think the way I got a chance to explore on this show would be possible for me anywhere.”

Rishi further asserted that he got all support from his parents and they also insisted that he should not ignore his studies. Right now, Rishi is pursuing graduation in the Airport Management Programme in Dehradun.

Lastly, he concluded with: “It is most important to dream and if you stop dreaming nothing is possible. I achieved it because I never stopped dreaming. I want to achieve greater heights in music.”

–IANS

ila/uk/

BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
Big B calls India 'mother of invention' as he posts an example
