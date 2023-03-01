scorecardresearch
Garima Arora doesn't mind celebrating Holi every day for 'such delicious food'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) As Holi is around the corner, celebrity chefs Garima Arora, Ranveer Brar, and Vikas Khanna have come up with a new challenge for the contestants in which they have to prepare a three-course meal with the sous chefs they have been paired with on the cooking-based reality show ‘MasterChef India’.

Indeed, it turned out to be a complete celebration for the judges, and Garima said that with such a delicious treat Holi can be more special.

The top nine contestants collaborated with sous chefs Shivesh Bhatia, Aanal Kotak, Depinder Chibber, Sanjana Patel, Marina Balakrishnan, Ashish Bhasin, and Shilarna Vaze.

During the challenge, the home chef Santa Sarmah from Guwahati along with the sous chef, Marina made some delicious dishes like pulao with tamatar (tomato) ki launji or chutney and Kesar flavoured Chandrakala with paan sharbat (summer drink prepared with betel leaves and other ingredients).

After tasting her dish, the judge and chef Garima said: “If I get such delicious food every time during the festival of Holi, I do not mind celebrating Holi every day.”

Ranveer also added that the festival of colours is incomplete without food and beverages and he loved the dishes prepared by Sanata and said: “Holi is incomplete without delectable food and beverages and when we mention Holi, thandai and gujiya immediately come to mind. Staying true to the spirit of Holi, Santa Sarmah’s three-course meal was complete in all senses. I got emotional eating the dessert she made because it reminded me of home. Santa absorbed the spirit of Holi and her pairing with Chef Marina paid off.

“Marina enjoyed cooking with Santa and expressed happiness over the way she has improved with time on the show, she said: “Santa and I had a terrific time working together. I am happy to see her promoting the native cuisine and flavours of her hometown Assam. Her growth on ‘MasterChef India’ has been wonderful to observe. Working with her was a pleasure because she has a high level of culinary competence when it comes to understanding a challenge and is very accommodating.”

‘MasterChef India’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

ila/kvd

Mudasir Bhat, 'Crackdown' director Apoorva Lakhia are cricket pals
Delhi HC seeks medical regulators response on plea alleging doctors 'unqualified'
