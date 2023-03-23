scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Gaurav Chopra opens up on working with a transgender actor in 'Rana Naidu'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actor Gaurav Chopra, who is basking in the success of his recently released OTT series ‘Rana Naidu’, and has worked in the Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer ‘Blood Diamond’, shared his experience working with a transgender person in ‘Rana Naidu’.

Often male or female actors are cast to essay the role of a transgender person. But ‘Rana Naidu’ went a step ahead and cast a transgender person.

Gaurav Chopra, who plays the character of Prince Reddy in the show, said: “The sequence did not display any nudity. Because a transgender person was involved, it was conceptually brave. I believe it was a landmark decision by Karan Anshuman, our creative director, to cast a transgender person in the part.”

He continued: “If someone is my co-actor, I don’t differentiate and treat them any differently based on their gender and their sexual preferences and it is very important to give respect and feel equal while doing such a scene. I will still play the scene with the same conviction if it was anyone. I treated Chandni with the same regard and seriousness as I did Rana and Ventakesh sir.”

He further mentioned: “I believe in treating everyone equally because I’m constructing the scene with a co-actor. I am aware that I am acting in a scenario with another person, and that only when both actors perform well will the scene appear excellent.”

‘Rana Naidu’ is currently streaming on Netflix.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Previous article
Blame your brain for craving for unhealthy, sugary foods
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Blame your brain for craving for unhealthy, sugary foods

Health & Lifestyle

New HIV-AIDS cases in Japan hit 20-year low

News

Suniel Shetty on how his character from 'Dhadkan' helped him bag his first award

News

Shakti Anand: 'It's never easy to play a character played by someone else'

News

Ashutosh Rana on 'Bheed': It is about conflict between disaster and faith

News

'The Elephant Whisperers' couple Bomman, Belli pose with Oscar Award

News

Siddharth Anand shares his vision for Indian action entertainers

News

Ashwini Kalsekar: Comedy is a very serious business

News

Ajay Devgn shares glimpse of gravity-defying action in 'Bholaa'

Sports

This loss shouldn't be forgotten as India may face Australia again in World Cup: Gavaskar

Lyrics

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar – Prem Kahani Song Lyrics

Technology

Mozilla introduces new startup to build open, trustworthy AI

Technology

US serves notice to Coinbase for allegedly breaking securities laws

Technology

Giant asteroid to zip past Earth closer than Moon on Saturday

News

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talking about Karan Johar’s support towards Alia Bhatt in this viral video

News

Shah Rukh Khan praises ‘chota Pathaan’ as he dances to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’

News

Eva Longoria to direct, produce 'Call My Agent!' Spanish remake

Sports

I had never been through this…I'm a better man now: Ronaldo opens up on his controversial Manchester United exit

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US