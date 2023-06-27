‘Gladiator 2’ to be filmed on huge scale, new photos reveal under construction Coliseum

Los Angeles, June 27 (IANS) Director Ridley Scott is coming up with a sequel for his 2000 Oscar winning epic historical action drama ‘Gladiator’. As the first one was renowned for not just its direction and acting, but also its action and amazing set design, ‘Gladiator 2’ is being filmed on a massive scale which was revealed by the new photos that show a massive Coliseum under construction .

The photos, obtained exclusively by Collider reveal that the location from ‘Gladiator 2’ is massive in scale, and a huge coliseum – or at least a good chunk of it – is getting built on the tiny island overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. The photos also reveal the construction of several buildings, which suggests that a whole Roman cinema-city is coming to life in Malta.

The massive set is curbed by huge tents, which suggests the workforce involved in putting the set together is hefty. Since they’re apparently going all out, it’s safe to assume that the production team also will put hundreds of extras in place to simulate a screaming crowd.

For set design, Ridley Scott is taking the old school method relying more on practical effects instead of CGI, as he is constructing big set pieces to bring the story to life and make it seem more authentic, doing his shoot in Malta.

As per Collider, the details for the storyline of ‘Gladiator 2’ are being kept under wraps, though the few pieces of information that are available seem to showcase that Paul Mescal will be playing a grown-up version of Lucius, the nephew of the Roman emperor Commodus who was the first film’s antagonist.

The film will also star Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Djimon Hounson Joseph Quinn, May Calamawy, Connie Nielsen, Derek Jacobi, and Fred Hechinger. ‘Gladiator 2’ will theatrically release on November 22, 2024.

