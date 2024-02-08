HomeBollywoodNews

How ‘Little Thomas’ became a ‘cinematic palette cleanser’ for Gulshan Devaiah

Gulshan Devaiah revealed that his film ‘Little Thomas’ served as a detox for him and also provided a unique opportunity to reconnect with his inner child.

By Agency News Desk

Actor Gulshan Devaiah, known for his portrayals of intense and gray characters, said that his upcoming film ‘Little Thomas’ served as a detox for him and also provided a unique opportunity to reconnect with his inner child.

“’Little Thomas’ offered me a refreshing detour from the intense and grey characters I’ve portrayed in my recent projects. It was a cinematic journey that allowed me to step into the shoes of a never-seen-before character in Little Thomas” shared Gulshan.

The actor added that after delving into the complexities of characters in ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ and ‘Durangaa,’ ‘Little Thomas’ became a “cinematic palette cleanser.”

“It was a chance to explore the lighter side of storytelling, to embrace the innocence and simplicity that often accompany childhood narratives. As an actor, it’s crucial to navigate various genres and characters, and ‘Little Thomas’ provided the perfect opportunity to stretch those creative muscles,” said the actor.

The film is directed by Kaushal Oza. It also stars Rasika Dugal.

Previous article
itel unveils itel P55 and P55+, featuring India's 1st 24GB RAM, 45W Power Charging
Next article
ChatGPT-like GenAI model to help design new drugs
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US