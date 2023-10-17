Gulshan Devaiah on ‘Duranga 2’: 'It’s going to be a treat to viewers'

Versatile actor Gulshan Devaiah, who is all set for the release of the second season of the crime thriller ‘Duranga’, said he is grateful to the makers for giving him exciting roles to portray. Following the success of his portrayal as ‘4 Cut Atmaram’ in the series ‘Guns and Gulaabs’, Gulshan is excited to step back into the shoes of his character, Abhishek Banne, a.k.a Sammit Patel, and deliver another riveting performance in ‘Duranga 2’.

In the first season, Gulshan’s portrayal of Abhishek captivated viewers, leaving them eager for more.

The actor, known for his penchant for experimenting with diverse roles, has consistently surprised and delighted audiences with his exceptional acting prowess.

Reflecting on the same, Gulshan said: “After the overwhelming response to ‘4 Cut Aatmaram’ in ‘Guns and Gulaabs’, I hope the audience showers the same love for Abhishek Banne, a.k.a Sammit Patel, my character in ‘Duranga’.”

The actor said: “In season one, the stakes were high, and I hope I live up to their expectations. The new season takes an exciting turn and picks from where we left off, so it’s going to be a treat to the viewers for sure.”

Gulshan added: “I’m grateful makers are giving me such exiting roles, they’re all so varied from each other. It’s exciting for me as an actor.”

‘Duranga’ is an official adaptation of the Korean show, ‘Flower of Evil’.

The second season of the show will see the return of Gulshan Devaiah, Drashti Dhami, Amit Sadh, Barkha Sen Gupta, Rajesh Khattar reprising their respective roles.

It will soon premiere on Zee5.