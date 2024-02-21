HomeBollywoodNews

Gulshan Devaiah to star in untitled action series

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who is known for ‘Shaitan’, ‘Hunterrr’, ‘Ghost Stories’ and ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’, is set to star in an upcoming action series.

The series marks his second project in the action genre after the Vasan Bala directorial ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’ in which he played dual characters of Karate Mani and Jimmy.

Talking about the project, the actor said: “After ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’, this is perhaps the most action I’ve had to do for any project. The sequences are designed to be fun and entertaining.”

The details with regards to the yet-to-be-titled series have been kept under the wraps.

He added: “I am really enjoying this new experience and trying to find my own way of pulling off such stylised fight sequences. I wouldn’t say it’s easy, oh no, but what’s the fun in doing easy things.”

Earlier, the actor garnered immense appreciation from the audience and critics alike for his portrayal of 4-Cut Atmaram in the black comedy crime thriller streaming series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’.

The actor also has the children film ‘Little Thomas’ in the pipeline.

