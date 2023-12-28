Gwyneth Paltrow goes makeup free, wears bikini on holiday with her children

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow showed off her toned figure in a bikini as she enjoyed a Christmas break with her children.

The actress was seen spending quality time with her family as she flaunted her taut midriff in the blue checked design swimwear, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Gwyneth wore her blonde hair down and slicked back, wet from taking a dip.

The actress, 51, displayed her natural beauty going makeup free while relaxing in the luxurious holiday resort she has been visiting for the festive period.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the ‘Iron Man’ star looked tanned and fresh-faced as she focused on spending time with her family. Gwyneth is currently holidaying in Mexico where she spent Christmas Day with her family indulging in a lavish beach day.

The family took to Mexico with Gwyneth’s husband Brad Falchuk, 52.

Gwyneth married Brad in 2018 and he has two children — Isabella Falchuk, and Brody Falchuk, from his previous marriage to Suzanne Bukinik.

Gwyneth shares Apple and Moses with her ex-husband and Coldplay lead singer, Chris Martin.

Back in November, Gwyneth proved things are still sweet with Chris as she joined him and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson as they enjoyed a Thanksgiving break in The Hamptons.

The Hollywood star was pictured enjoying the holiday with Dakota, Chris and their children as they arrived at an airport to jet home on a helicopter.