scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Hansal Mehta lauds the 'ode to love, longing and loneliness' as 'Aligarh' turns 7

Rajkummar Rao and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Aligarh' completed 7 years of its release in Hindi cinema, director Hansal Mehta penned a note in its praise.

By News Bureau
Hansal Mehta lauds the 'ode to love, longing and loneliness' as 'Aligarh' turns 7
Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao in Aligarh _ pic courtesy imdb

Rajkummar Rao and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer ‘Aligarh’ has completed seven years of its release in Hindi cinema on Sunday and its director Hansal Mehta penned a note in its praise. Hansal took to Twitter, where he shared a poster of the film, featuring the actors on Twitter. Alongside the image, he wrote: “7 years of an ode to love, longing and loneliness. #Aligarh always makes me so proud. love you all.”

Replying in the comment section, Manoj congratulated the cast and crew.

Actress Urmila Matondkar wrote: “Absolutely brilliant One of your best n also of the great @BajpayeeManoj.”

Released in 2015, the biographical drama is set in the city of Aligarh. it is the true story of Ramchandra Siras, a professor of Marathi and the head of the Classical Modern Indian Languages Faculty at the famed Aligarh Muslim University, who was suspended on grounds of morality.

Hansal currently awaits the release of his next ‘The Buckingham Murders’, which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Pic. Sourceimdb
Previous article
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund edge Hoffenheim to take the top spot
Next article
Kareena Kapoor’s look test for ‘3 Idiots’ revealed after a decade
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Selectors have got to make a decision: Mark Taylor on David Warner's Test future

News

Angela Bassett messaged Ariana DeBose after BAFTA Rap to 'make sure she was okay'

News

Zeenat Aman brings up persisting pay gap in Bollywood in new Insta post

Sports

WPL 2023 will transform women's cricket globally: IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal

Sports

PVL 2023: With eyes on title, Kolkata Thunderbolts look to carry winning form

Sports

From WCAI to WPL, 50-year journey of Indian women's cricket

Sports

From Shafali Verma to Sophie Ecclestone, Top 10 of the WPL lineup

Sports

From Smriti's RCB to Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz, 87 players ready for WPL action

Sports

WPL is the gamechanger in the world of women's cricket

Sports

Indian women's cricket needs multi-skilled players, more pace bowlers: Mithali Raj

Sports

WPL a big step forward to professionalise Indian women's cricket

Sports

How Women's Premier League stacks up against other top leagues

Feature

Playing good cop, bad cop!

Health & Lifestyle

Saliva helps Covid linger twice as long in drier air: Study

News

Here is what got Ishaan Dhawan interested in playing Dhruv for Tara

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet could have covered an extra two metres if she genuinely put in the effort, says Alyssa Healy

Sports

Rio Open: Comeback win helps Alcaraz set up final rematch with Norrie

News

Will Smith wins his first major award since Oscar slap at NAACP Image Awards

Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Technology

MediaTek may soon integrate Nvidia's AI GPUs in flagship mobile chips

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US