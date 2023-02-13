scorecardresearch
Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic arrive with son in Udaipur for Valentine's Day wedding

Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic are going to marry once again after the couple had a low key marriage in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

By News Bureau

India T20 cricket team captain Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic are going to marry once again after the couple had a low key marriage in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. The wedding functions started in Udaipur on Monday and will continue for the next two days. The wedding will take place on February 14, Valentine’s Day.

Earlier, both of them had a court marriage on 31 May 2020. However, this time they will marry according to traditional customs. The function will be held at the Raffles hotel in Udaipur.

The couple also has a two-year-old son, Agastya.

Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic reached Udaipur on Monday for the wedding. Family members and Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan have also come with them. The wedding rituals started in the evening, which will continue till February 15. The Mehndi ceremony took place on Monday while programmes like Haldi and Sangeet will be held on Tuesday.

Hardik got engaged to Natasha on 1 January 2020 and did break the news via social media. Unlike their earlier low-key marriage during the COVID-19 pandemic, this shall be a grand affair. On Monday, Hardik, Natasha, their son Agastya Pandya, and other family members such as cricketer Krunal Pandya and wife arrived in Udaipur.

Recently actors Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in Jaisalmer. Soon after, Union minister Smriti Irani’s daughter got married in the 500-year-old fort of Nagaur.

Rajasthan has become the main destination for celebrity weddings.

