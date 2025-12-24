Hindustani Bhau Fires Back at Jaya Bachchan—Pap Community Reacts Strongly

Celebrities’ remarks often land them in controversy, and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan recently found herself at the centre of public outrage following her comments about paparazzi. Her remarks, perceived by many as classist and disrespectful, did not sit well with the photographer community and several public figures, including popular content creator and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Hindustani Bhau.

Reacting strongly to Jaya Bachchan’s statement, Hindustani Bhau shared his views while attending a recent public event. Visibly upset, Bhau criticised the senior actor for allegedly looking down upon photographers and judging them based on their appearance and clothing. In a fiery response, he remarked that Jaya Bachchan, who wears a saree worth “just Rs 150,” has no right to label photographers as poor or comment on how they dress.

Expressing his frustration, Bhau went on to say, “Arey, kayeko jaata hai aise logon ke peeche jahan pe aapko izzat nahi milti hai? Inko inki aukaat tab malum padegi jab aap inko dikhana band karoge.” His statement quickly gained traction online, with several users applauding him for taking a stand.

Social media reactions poured in almost instantly. One user commented, “Absolutely right,” while another wrote, “Sahi baat hai, jahan izzat nahi hai, wahan jaana hi nahi chahiye.” Others praised Bhau’s courage, saying he voiced what many had been thinking but were afraid to say. Another comment read, “Khud ki respect sabse pehle honi chahiye. Izzat mile toh theek, nahi toh mat milo.”

The controversy traces back to earlier this month, when Jaya Bachchan spoke candidly about her relationship with the media during a conversation with journalist Barkha Dutt at the We The Women event. While she acknowledged her respect for journalists—mentioning that her father was one—she made it clear that she shares no such relationship with paparazzi. She even questioned their identity, asking, “Who are these people?”

What sparked widespread backlash was her description of paparazzi as individuals wearing “dirty, tight pants” and holding mobile phones, suggesting they believe they can click pictures and say whatever they want simply because they own a phone. She also questioned their education and background, remarks many found offensive.

Following this, several celebrities and social media personalities criticised Jaya Bachchan for making what they felt were insensitive and classist comments. The debate has since reignited discussions around respect, boundaries, and the evolving role of paparazzi in celebrity culture.