Vijay Deverakonda’s Rowdy Janardhana First Look Shocks the Internet: Blood, Rage and a Machete

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to redefine his on-screen persona with what promises to be his most ferocious role yet. The makers of his upcoming film Rowdy Janardhana have officially unveiled the actor’s first look through a powerful announcement video, and the internet hasn’t stopped buzzing since.

Directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, the film introduces Vijay in a completely unrecognisable avatar. In the first glimpse, the actor is seen shirtless, drenched in blood, clad in a dark lungi, and wielding a machete with terrifying ease. His thick, wild hair, heavy moustache, and rage-filled eyes paint the picture of a man shaped by violence and pain. The visuals immediately establish a gritty, raw tone, suggesting a character driven by anger and survival.

Along with the announcement video, the makers also released a striking poster featuring Vijay in the same brutal look. The caption read, “Biography of a wounded MAN. ROWDY JANARDHANA,” while the video carried the tagline, “See HIM, hear HIM, Remember the NAME.” Together, the visuals and messaging signal a dark, action-heavy narrative that leans into intensity rather than spectacle.

The announcement video shows Vijay hacking through men who dare to confront him, offering a glimpse into the film’s violent world. One dialogue in particular has grabbed massive attention online. He declares, “Kalingapatnam lo intikokka lakoduku nenu rowdy ni ani chepuku tirugutunnadu. Kaani inti peru ne rowdy ga marchukunnodu okkade unnadu.” The line roughly translates to him asserting that while many claim to be “rowdies,” only one has truly earned the name. Fans were quick to note how the dialogue cleverly nods to Vijay Deverakonda’s long-standing association with the word “Rowdy,” a term he proudly uses for his fanbase.

Soon after, the title Rowdy Janardhana and the character’s name are revealed, triggering loud cheers and excitement across social media platforms.

Apart from the dramatic physical transformation, Vijay has also made a significant shift in his performance style. For this role, he has abandoned his familiar Telangana accent and adopted a more rustic dialect, grounding the character in its raw, local setting.

Adding a personal touch, Vijay shared a special video message for fans, expressing how much he missed experiencing the reveal alongside them. He even revealed that he requested producer Dil Raju to shoot a separate first-look glimpse specifically for his fans, highlighting his emotional investment in the project.

With its intense visuals, brutal action, and a never-seen-before avatar of Vijay Deverakonda, Rowdy Janardhana is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films ahead. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release in December 2026.