Hitesh Bharadwaj: 'Tried living every character in a way that no one can typecast me'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Actor Hitesh Bharadwaj, who plays the role of Ekam in the show ‘Udaariyan’, shared that even though the TV industry has evolved over the years, actors still face the issue of getting stereotyped on screen. However, Hitesh feels that he is fortunate as he got an opportunity to play different roles.

He said: “Since I started my career in 2012, I played different characters. And, all these years I have been working and tried living every new character in a way that I became them so that no one can typecast me even if they want to.”

Hitesh has also worked in ‘Is Mod Se Jate Hain’, ‘Shaurya Aur Anokhi ki Kahani’, ‘Kedarnath’, ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’, ‘Confessions’, ‘Jane Kyu De Yaron’, among others.

He further talked about his character, Ekam and the kind of response he is getting from the audience.

“It’s not necessary that every time people appreciate but we should take it in a positive way. Recently, when I went to the set, 10-12 girls from nearby village were waiting for the last two hours to meet Ekam. They said how much they like me. Such a thing has never happened in my life,” shared the actor.

He added that he never got such a love and support before. “I have never seen so much love, felt speechless. I also felt good and motivated. The makers have created a good character and I feel gratitude for it,” he concluded.

Produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, ‘Udaariyan’ airs on Colors.

–IANS

ila/svn/

Monte Carlo Masters: Thiem beats Gasquet in opener; De Minuar, Wawrinka also advance
