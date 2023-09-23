Hrithik Roshan joined by family, Saba Azad for Ganesh Visarjan at home

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan on Saturday shared a glimpse of Ganesh Visarjan at home and he was joined by some of his family members and girlfriend Saba Azad. Hrithik took to Instagram, where he shared a string of photographs and mentioned that he is keeping away from sweets. In the images, he is seen with his parents, sister and Saba.

Hrithik can be seen in a white T-shirt and pants paired with a jacket and a baseball cap. His father Rakesh Roshan chose to be in casuals. All the women, however, wore Indian wear for the celebration.

He wrote: “Ganpati Bappa Morya. ‘Tis the season for our home and hearts to be filled with joy & modaks (Modaks for everyone else).”

Speaking about his upcoming projects, Hrithik will be seen next in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’, an aerial action entertainer. It also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi and Disha Patani.

It will be released next year in January.