Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Fighter’, Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’, AjayDevgn’s ‘Singham Again’ are most anticipated Indian films of 2024

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Fighter’, Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2’, Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ and Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Again’, among many others, have made it to IMDb’s most anticipated Indian films of 2024.

The world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows and celebrities on Tuesday unveiled the ‘Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2024’ as determined by the actual page views of the hundreds of millions of monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

Hrithik, the lead actor of ‘Fighter’ (the No. 1 most anticipated movie of 2024) said, “It’s an incredibly positive update that Fighter is the most anticipated Indian movie of 2024. The response to Fighter’s teaser and songs has been extraordinary, and we hope to deliver a wholesome cinematic experience for our viewers on January 25, 2024. See you at the movies this Republic Day eve!”

On the fifth position is Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, ‘Bagheera’, ‘Hanuman’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Kanguva’ and ‘Devara Part 1’ are on the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth spot.

Other films mentioned in the list include ‘Chhaava’, ‘Guntur Kaaram’, ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’, ‘Captain Miller’, ‘Thangalaan’, ‘Indian 2’, ‘Yodha’ and ‘Main Atal Hoon’ and ‘Jigra’.