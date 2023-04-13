scorecardresearch
'I am not a dancer like Hrithik Roshan and Allu Arjun,' says Bengali star Jeet

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Bengali superstar Jeet, who is in the capital for the promotion of his film ‘Chengiz’, amazed his fans by dancing to ‘Ragada’ with his co-actor Susmita Chatterjee. However, he said that he is not a great dancer and worked very hard at dancing.

Showing his excitement on the kind of response he received from his fans during the song’s launch, he shared: “I am not a natural dancer like the top dancers of India including Hrithik Roshan and Allu Arjun and have to work very hard for the entire choreography and learning the dance steps. It took about 10-15 days. Of course I enjoyed dancing on the track because of amazing choreography and singer Mika Singh.”

He reacted on his film releasing on the same day as ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ and his wife Mohna Ratlani being a huge fan of Salman Khan.

When asked if his wife will watch his film first or Salman’s, he responded in a light hearted way with a smile on his face : “There is a difference between loving someone and being a fan of someone. She loves me so definitely will watch my film first,” he laughed.

Jeet is known for some of his notable projects including ‘Saathi’, ‘Nater Guru’, ‘Sangee’, ‘Bandhan’ , ‘Yuddho’, ‘Jor’, ‘Wanted’, ‘Dui Prithibi’, ‘Nater Guru’, ‘Boss: Born to Rule’, ‘The Royal Bengal Tiger’, among others.

He also added on film and his look being compared with Yash and ‘KGF’.

“I don’t see any comparison but if anyone is getting the vibes it is just a coincidence.”

Talking about his film dealing with the crime world, he also remembered the movie ‘Sholay’. “The story of this film is very different and is all about the underworld in Kolkata from the 70’s to the mid-90’s. Playing a mafia is all together a different experience.”

As it is his first film in Hindi, he said that now the line of difference between south and north has blurred and audience is interested in good stories.

Produced by Jeet, Gopal Madnani and Amit Jumrani, ‘Chengiz’ has been directed by Rajesh Ganguly who has also worked on the dialogues and screenplay. Based on a story by Neeraj Pandey and Rajesh Ganguly, the film is all set to release on April 21.

